NCAA Division I Council votes to increase men’s, women’s hockey coaches to four per team, effective July 1

The NCAA Division I Council took steps to modernize a number of rules Wednesday at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Tex., including modifying personnel rules across several sports.

The council voted to eliminate the voluntary coach designation across Division I, instead including those coaches within a new limit for countable coaches in each of the applicable sports.

By adopting the proposal, the number of countable coaches in baseball, softball and ice hockey increased to four total in each sport. The council rejected an additional increase to five countable coaches in those sports.

The coaching limits rules take effect July 1.