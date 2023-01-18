Fast start helps Team USA down Kazakhstan, 4-1 at World University Games

In a must win game for Team USA, the D-III comprised roster took down Pool B leading Kazakhstan, 4-1 on Wednesday morning to remain in a position to make this weekend’s medal round. The team started quickly with Matt Hannewall (MSOE) picking up his first of two goals in the game just 55 seconds into the first period. After the Kazakhs leveled the score, Michael McChesney (St. Norbert College) gave the USA a 2-1 lead with just 27 seconds remaining on the clock.

Two more goals in the second period from Hannewall and Quinn Green (Wisconsin – Eau Claire) gave goaltender Ryan Kenny (Stevenson) more than enough offense for the win. Kenny was outstanding stopping 30 of 31 shots in the game to earn what is believed to be the first regulation win over Kazakhstan in the World University Games ever.

“I am not sure what it was against Slovakia but we didn’t have the jump we had in the first two games,” noted head coach Mark Taylor. “You could see right away we had our skating game today against a very talented team and we played much more of our game with some adjustments to handle some of the things they do to make it difficult on opposing teams. It is a really big win and now the focus needs to be on a win tomorrow against Hungary so we can play for a medal this weekend.”

Team USA plays Hungary tomorrow and guarantees a spot in the medal round with a win over the Hungarians who are 2-2-0 through their first four games in Pool B.