Fan voting now open for 2023 Hobey Baker Award to help determine top men’s D-I college hockey player

It’s Hobey Baker time.

Beginning at noon ET today, fan balloting opened for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award.

Awarded annually to college hockey’s top player, the Hobey Baker’s popular fan voting will run from now until Sunday, March 5 at midnight. College hockey fans can cast their vote by going to the voting website. Follow the prompts to make your selection from this year’s outstanding crop of over 80 college hockey players representing 43 NCAA Division I schools.

Detailed bios are available on each candidate.

Phase two of fan balloting will come from the list of Top Ten Hobey Baker finalists beginning March 17 and closing March 26. The fans’ vote accounts for a percentage of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year’s award recipient.

Award criteria include candidates exhibiting the exceptional character traits of the award’s namesake, Hobey Baker. A legendary American hero, Baker was a World War I fighter pilot and was known as America’s greatest amateur athlete in his day, excelling at hockey and football at Princeton University. Award candidates must demonstrate strength of character both on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of his team and display outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Consideration should be given to scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.

Key Hobey Baker announcement dates for 2023 include:

• Top Ten list of finalists: March 15

• Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists: March 30

• Hobey Baker Award announcement: April 7

The 2023 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on Friday, April 7, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship in Tampa, Fla. The award ceremony will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and streamed live at hobeybaker.com.