AIC’s Grounds, Air Force’s McCormick each suspended one game by Atlantic Hockey for penalties in Jan. 20 games

Atlantic Hockey announced Saturday two one-game suspensions for two players after Friday night games.

AIC forward Aaron Grounds has been suspended for his major penalty and game misconduct for hitting from behind, which occurred at the 17:28 mark of the first period at Mercyhurst. Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

AIC’s next scheduled game is Jan. 21 at Mercyhurst. Grounds is eligible to return for the Yellow Jackets’ Feb. 2 home game with Sacred Heart.

Air Force forward Mason McCormick’s suspension is a result of McCormick’s penalty for cross checking, which occurred at the 18:41 mark of the third period in Air Force’s home game against Niagara. Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Air Force’s next scheduled game is Jan. 21 against Niagara. McCormick is eligible to return for the Falcons’ Jan. 27 game at Army West Point.