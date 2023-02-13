Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap February 13, 2023

St. Thomas at (1) Ohio State

On Friday, Makenna Webster, Emma Maltais, Paetyn Levis, Gabby Rosenthal, Emerson Jarvis and Emma Peschel each scored for the Buckeyes to lead them to a 6-1 win. Maija Almich was the goal-scorer for St. Thomas. On Saturday, Levis, Rosenthal, Jenn Gardiner, Webster and Teagan Grant each lit the lamp and gave OSU a 5-0 win. Gardiner also had two assists, to lead the Buckeyes with three points.

(2) Yale at (4) Colgate

The Raiders swept their season series with Yale thanks to two goals by Dara Greig and three assists from Danielle Serdachny, who set a new single-season record for points in the game. Greig opened the scoring two minutes into the game with a top shelf snipe. Jordan Ray answered for the Bulldogs to tie the game at 1, but Greig struck again, cleaning up a rebound before the end of the first to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead at the break. The teams played back and forth for much of the season, but Katie Chan was in the right spot to nab a rebound that popped out to her with just three seconds left in the power play to increase Colgate’s lead to 3-1 heading into the third. Kaitlyn O’Donohoe took a pass across the crease from Serdachny on the 5 on 3 and one-timed it backdoor just 33 seconds to make it 4-1. Ray had her second of the game to cut the lead to 4-2 with a shot from the point. Sammy Smigliani scored coming out of the penalty box and extended the Raiders’ lead one more time to make it 5-2. Emma Seitz scored late for Yale, but the Bulldogs ran out of time to complete a comeback and Colgate handed Yale their second loss of the season.

(2) Yale at (14) Cornell

They needed an overtime five-hold goal from Claire Dalton to do it, but Yale clinched their program’s first-ever Ivy League championship with a 3-2 win on Sunday. Vita Poniatovskaia gathered a ricocheted puck and took it to the net to give Yale a 1-0 lead. But Cornell responded with two goals from Lily Delianedis to take a 2-1 lead midway through the second. Dalton scored on the power play late in regulation, tipping a long-distance shot to tie the game at 2. She ended the game :28 into the extra frame.

(8) Wisconsin at (3) Minnesota

Britta Curl scored the only goal in the shootout to give Wisconsin the extra conference point on Friday after the teams skated to a 2-2 tie. Minnesota out-shot the Badgers 24-5 over the third period and overtime and 42-30 overall. UW goalie Cami Kronish made 40 saves and her teammates racked up 25 blocks to earn the tie. Katie Kotlowski scored her first of the season from deep to make it 1-0 Wisconsin midway through the first. Abbey Murphy tied it up for Minnesota to send the teams to the locker room tied. Jesse Compher tipped in a Chayla Edwards shot to give the Badgers a 2-1 lead in the second. Taylor Heise tied it up early in the third and the extra period was not enough to find a winner. Curl had the sixth attempt of the shootout round and was the only one to score. The second game of the weekend was a fast-paced, high scoring affair. It looked like Minnesota was out for revenge early on, as they staked an early lead thanks to a beauty of a shorthander from Heise in the first and a power play goal tipped in by Catie Skaja in the opening minute of the second. But the Badgers had an answer in the form of their rookies, who scored their first five goals and accounted for three of the primary assists. It started with Claire Enright, who picked up a turnover and sniped in the Badgers first goal to make it 2-1. Laila Edwards tipped in a shot from the point on the power play to tie the game at 2. In the final minute of the period, Kristen Simms gathered a puck that had rung around behind her own net and took off up the ice and cut in towards the slot to beat the Gopher defenders and have a wide open look at the net. UW took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission. Simms extended the lead early in the third with a toe drag to beat the defender and snipe to make it 4-2. But Minnesota was not out of it. Murphy cleaned up a puck that sat uncleared in the Badger crease to make it 4-3 about a minute later and two minutes after that Heise got just enough on a long distance shot from Crystalyn Hengler to redirect it between Kronish’s pads to tie the game at 4. As the game was winding down, KK Harvey snuck up from the blue line, turned her back to the net as she skated forward to receive a pass from Maddi Wheeler and quickly put it in the back of the net to make it 5-4. The upperclassmen got in on the action when Casey O’Brien gathered the puck in her zone and took off on an odd player rush. She kept the puck and beat Skylar Vetter stick side to extend the lead to 6-4. Curl looked like she was going to add an empty-netter, but she hit the post. She was able to gather the puck behind the net and found Jesse Compher, who hit the twine to make it 7-4 with 85 seconds left. Grace Zumwinkle picked off a Badger pass at the blue line and had an open lane to the net where she beat Kronish to make it 7-5 in the final minute, but the Gophers ran out of time and Wisconsin skated away with the 7-5 win and five of six points on the weekend.

Brown at (4) Colgate

Danielle Serdachny set a new program record as her goal and assist gave her 165 career points. Kalty Kaltounková and Elyssa Biederman also scored for the Raiders in the 3-1 win. Olivia Williamson scored for Brown in the loss.

(5) Northeastern at (15) Connecticut

UConn took the lead twice, but could not hold off the powerful Northeastern offense as NU came back to earn a 3-2 overtime win. Amy Landry redirected the puck on a breakaway to put Connecticut up 1-0 after the first. Chloé Aurard scored her fourth shorthanded goal of the season to tie the game early in the second. The teams went shot for shot through the first two periods, but Northeastern took control in the third, outshooting UConn 13-3. Even still, Kate Thurman got a lucky bounce off goalie Gwyn Phillips’ shoulder to put Connecticut up 2-l. Taze Thompson cleaned up a rebound to tie the game at two with under four minutes to play. Tory Mariano redirected a shot in overtime for her first goal of the season to give Northeastern the overtime win.



RPI at (6) Quinnipiac



Zoe Boyd and Maya Labad put Quinnipiac up 2-0 and the Engineers could not climb out of that hole. Meg Hildner cut the lead in half midway through the third, but the Bobcat defense shut down any chance of them completing the comeback and earned QU a 2-1 win.

Union at (6) Quinnipiac



Nina Steingauf opened the scoring for the Bobcats, but Union’s Celeste Beaudoin responded to tie the game before intermission. Then Quinnipiac began to pull away. Alexa Hoskin, Madison Chantler, Shay Maloney and Sadie Peart all scored to give the Bobcats a 5-1 win.

(12) St. Cloud State at (7) Minnesota Duluth

UMD outshot St. Cloud 44-21 overall and 18-1 over the first period, but Jojo Chobak was once again stellar in net for the Huskies, making 43 saves. Gabbie Hughes scored late in the second on the power play with a shot from a sharp angle that deflected in off the back of Chobak’s helmet. SCSU tied it up late in the third when Addi Scribner forced a turnover behind the UMD net and found Emma Gentry at the point, who wristed a shot past Emma Soderberg to tie the game and force overtime. Soderberg blanked the Huskies in the shootout and Maggie Flaherty scored low blocker side to give Minnesota Duluth the extra point. On Saturday, Soderberg set a new program record, earning her 20th career shutout as she backstopped UMD to a 2-0 win. Ashton Bell’s power play goal in the second period was the only tally until Taylor Anderson added an empty-netter to put the game out of reach for St. Cloud.

(9) Clarkson at Harvard

This game stayed close through the first two periods as the teams traded goals. Jaidan Fahrny scored minutes into the game to put Clarkson up 1-0 after the first. Ellie Bayard responded for Harvard in the first two minutes of the second period to tie the game at 1. That only lasted for three minutes before Gabrielle David put the Golden Knights ahead once again. Jenna MacDonald’s goal late in the second sent the teams to the locker room tied at 2. But in the third, Clarkson was able to create separation as Stephanie Markowski scored on the power play and Michelle Pasiechnyk made 11 of her 20 saves. Senna Catterall’s empty-netter secured the 4-2 win for the Golden Knights.

(9) Clarkson at Dartmouth

Brooke McQuigge, Kristen McQuigge and Stephanie Markowski scored in the final minutes of the first period to put Clarkson up 3-0 and that proved too big a deficit for Dartmouth to overcome. Anne Cherkowski’s goal in the second closed out Clarkson’s 4-0 win.

New Hampshire at (11) Vermont

The Catamounts battled back from behind twice to earn a 3-3 tie on Friday and clinch home-ice in the opening round of the Hockey East tournament. In the first, Kyla Bent’s shot deflected into the air and bounced off the back of Vermont goalie Jessie McPherson to give UNH the 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Theresa Schafzahl tied the game around the midway point with a wicked wrister in transition that went just under the crossbar to make it 1-1. UVM got their first lead on a shorthanded goal from Natálie Mlynková, who dangled her defender before cutting in and beating Ava Boutilier to make it 2-1. Jada Christian’s breakaway evened things at 2-2 heading into the third. Gabby Jones’ power play goal with under three to play looked like it might be the winner for New Hampshire, but Schafzahl scored from a near impossible angle on the ensuing play to tie the game once more just 14 seconds later. Vermont outshot the Wildcats 7-1 in overtime, but couldn’t light the lamp and UNH did not squander the opportunity left on the table. Brianna Brooks won the shootout for New Hampshire.

Maine at (11) Vermont

Vemont’s top line seniors Theresa Schafzahl and Corinne McCool combined for two goals and three assists in their final regular season home game to lead their team to a 3-0. Their linemate, Evelyne Blais-Savoie, also had a goal and an assist in the win.

Holy Cross at (13) Providence

Sara Hjalmarsson opened the scoring and closed the game with an empty netter to lead the Friars to a 3-1 win. Caroline Peterson gave Providence a 2-0 lead early in the third before Holy Cross responded with a tally from Bryn Saarela. But the Crusaders couldn’t find the equalizer and Hjalmarsson iced the win.

Brown at (14) Cornell

The Big Red snapped a four-game losing skid in style on Friday, scoring three goals in seven minutes in the first period to put the game out of reach quickly. Gillis Frechette, Georgia Schiff, and Caroline Chan all scored in the second half of the opening frame to give Cornell a 3-0 lead. Brown started to mount a comeback in the third as Jade Iginla scored her third short-hander of the season and Cameron Sikich scored from the blue line to cut the lead to 3-2. Frechette added a late insurance goal to put the game out of reach and give Cornell the 4-2 win

Holy Cross at (15) Connecticut

With their 2-1 win on Saturday, Holy Cross set a new program record for conference wins. Carly Beniak opened the scoring for the Crusaders early in the first. Connecticut’s Coryn Tormala tied the game late in the first to make it 1-1 at intermission. Charlotte Sontag scored her first career goal to give Holy Cross the win.