Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 10-11

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 6 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 10-11.

No. 1 Minnesota (21-8-1)

02/10/2023 – No. 1 Minnesota 4 at Wisconsin 1

02/11/2023 – No. 1 Minnesota 1 at Wisconsin 3

No. 2 Quinnipiac (24-3-3)

02/10/2023 – No. 2 Quinnipiac 3 at Clarkson 0

02/11/2023 – No. 2 Quinnipiac 5 at St. Lawrence 0

No. 3 Boston University (20-7-0)

02/06/2023 – No. 20 Northeastern 3 vs No. 3 Boston University 1 (Beanpot)

No. 4 Denver (23-7-0)

02/10/2023 – RV North Dakota 3 at No. 4 Denver 5

02/11/2023 – RV North Dakota 2 at No. 4 Denver 5

No. 5 Michigan (20-9-1)

02/10/2023 – No. 5 Michigan 4 at No. 15 Michigan State 2

02/11/2023 – No. 15 Michigan State 3 vs No. 5 Michigan 4 (OT, Detroit)

No. 6 St. Cloud State (18-8-2)

Did not play.

No. 7 Ohio State (17-11-2)

02/10/2023 – No. 7 Ohio State 1 at RV Notre Dame 2

02/11/2023 – No. 7 Ohio State 2 at RV Notre Dame 2 (OT)

No. 8 Penn State (19-10-1)

Did not play.

No. 9 Western Michigan (19-10-1)

Did not play.

No. 10 Harvard (17-6-1)

02/06/2023 – RV Boston College 3 vs No. 10 Harvard 4 (OT, Beanpot)

02/10/2023 – No. 10 Harvard 6 at Dartmouth 3

No. 11 Cornell (16-7-2)

02/10/2023 – RV Colgate 2 at No. 11 Cornell 3

02/11/2023 – No. 11 Cornell 4 at RV Colgate 4 (OT)

No. 12 Michigan Tech (21-8-4)

02/10/2023 – Bowling Green 5 at No. 12 Michigan Tech 2

02/11/2023 – Bowling Green 2 at No. 12 Michigan Tech 4

No. 13 Connecticut (17-10-3)

02/10/2023 – No. 13 Connecticut 1 at New Hampshire 4

02/11/2023 – No. 13 Connecticut 2 at New Hampshire 3 (OT)

No. 14 Minnesota State (19-10-1)

Did not play.

No. 15 Michigan State (15-15-2)

02/10/2023 – No. 5 Michigan 4 at No. 15 Michigan State 2

02/11/2023 – No. 15 Michigan State 3 vs No. 5 Michigan 4 (OT, Detroit)

No. 16 Omaha (15-10-3)

02/10/2023 – Colorado College 2 at No. 16 Omaha 3 (OT)

02/11/2023 – Colorado College 2 at No. 16 Omaha 2 (OT)

No. 17 UMass Lowell (15-10-3)

02/12/2023 – Maine 1 at No. 17 UMass Lowell 1 (OT)

No. 18 RIT (19-10-1)

02/09/2023 – No. 18 RIT 3 at Niagara 4

02/11/2023 – No. 18 RIT 1 at Niagara 4

No. 19 Merrimack (16-12-1)

Did not play.

No. 20 Alaska (16-10-2)

02/10/2023 – No. 20 Alaska 5 at LIU 3

02/11/2023 – No. 20 Alaska 1 at LIU 3

No. 20 Northeastern (14-10-4)

02/06/2023 – No. 20 Northeastern 3 vs No. 3 Boston University 1 (Beanpot)

02/10/2023 – No. 20 Northeastern 3 at RV Providence 3 (OT)

RV = Received votes