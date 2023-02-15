This Week in Atlantic Hockey: As regular season winding down, Canisius has ‘roster of players that say they’re ready’ for upcoming challenges

A massive snowstorm hit Buffalo back on Dec 23-24, shutting the city down for days.

That prevented Canisius from flying to Air Force for a two-game series scheduled for Dec. 30-31.

With no free weekends left for either school, much less the same one for both, Atlantic Hockey was faced with choosing the least terrible of several terrible options, which included canceling the series and basing the standings on winning percentage.

“We wanted to play these games, if possible,” said AHA commissioner Bob DeGregorio. “This seemed to be the fairest option.”

The fairest option was to have the Air Force host Canisius on Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Each team flew to Colorado Springs on Sunday – the Falcons after a weekend split at Sacred Heart and the Golden Griffins after a sweep at Mercyhurst.

Both teams are on the playoff bubble. Air Force is outside looking in, seven points behind Canisius for the final playoff spot. But Canisius needs points not just to keep Air Force in the rearview mirror, but to move up the standings. The Griffs are eight points out of home ice with two games in hand. Those two games are being played at Air Force this week.

Four games in five days is something college hockey players aren’t used to. The closest is a best-of-three series that goes the distance. But those are all at one location.

But Canisius coach Trevor Large says his team is prepared. I reached him Monday morning after he and his team had flown Saturday night to Cleveland, and then to Denver on Sunday.

“We’ve got a roster of players that say they’re ready,” he said. “We’ve researched to find the best recipe possible to get the guys prepared for the travel and altitude.

“(The players) know their bodies and what they need to do. My job is to provide them with every resource possible.”

Coming off a sweep of Mercyhurst, Canisius is playing some of its best hockey of the season.

“Our special teams have come on,” said Large. “We’re much better in that area in the second half of the season.”

Last weekend against Mercyhurst, Canisius was two for four with the man advantage, and was perfect on the penalty kill, stopping all three Lakers attempts.

You have to go back to Jan. 14, a stretch of nine games, to find the last time Canisius surrendered a power-play goal.

Canisius will be facing an Air Force team that has been in playoff mode for a month already, looking to move into a postseason slots. The Falcons have won four of their last five,

“Both teams are playing well right now,” said Large. “I look forward to a good series, It’ll be two teams getting after each other.”

As far as the playoff implications of the series, Large says he doesn’t have to dwell on it.

“We’re aware of it,” said Large. “We’re focused on our opponent and our next game.”

Note: This interview was conducted prior to the Monday/Tuesday series between Air Force and Canisius. On Monday, despite a career-high 52 saves from Canisius goaltender Jacob Barczewski, Air Force defeated Canisius 2-1. The Golden Griffins’ lead over Air Force for the final playoff position dropped to four points.

What we know

After Tuesday’ Air Force-Canisius game, all ten Atlantic Hockey teams will have four games remaining. Not much has been decided yet, but we’ll start to see teams lock into playoff positions this coming weekend.

Here’s where we are as of Tuesday, Feb. 14:

– Rochester Institute of Technology: The Tigers can clinch the regular season title with two wins, or two losses by Sacred Heart, or one win and one loss by SHU. RIT can finish no lower than second, so it has clinched home ice in the first round.

– Sacred Heart has clinched a playoff spot and can finish anywhere from first-sixth.

– American International can finish between second-ninth.

– Army is currently tied for fourth with Niagara but holds the tiebreaker. It can finish between second and tenth.

– Niagara can finish between second and tenth.

– Holy Cross can finish between second and tenth.

– Mercyhurst can finish between third and tenth.

– Canisius can finish between second and tenth.

– Air Force is currently out of the playoff picture by four points but can finish as high as third.

– Bentley is six points below the postseason cutoff but can still finish as high as fourth with a lot of help.

Check back next week for updates.