Minnesota collects 37 first-place votes, remains top-ranked team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll as the Gophers pinned down 37 first-place votes this week.

Quinnipiac stays No. 2 and collects the other 13 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Denver is still No. 3 and Michigan fourth, and Harvard is up two to sit fifth this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 27, 2023

St. Cloud remains sixth, Boston University is up two to No. 7, Western Michigan falls three to No. 8, Ohio State is down one to No. 9, and Penn State holds steady at No. 10.

Just one new team enters the rankings this week as Alaska sits at No. 18.

In addition to the top 20 teams, seven other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.