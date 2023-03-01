SUNYAC names trio of all-conference teams, all-rookie team for 2022-23 college hockey season

The SUNYAC has released its 2023 men’s hockey all-conference and all-rookie teams as nominated and voted on by the conference coaches.

First Team

Nikita Kozyrev, Buffalo State, F, Jr.

Domenic Settimo, Cortland, F, So.

Peter Morgan, Geneseo, F, So.

Matthew Doran, Geneseo, D, Gr.

Jacob Modry, Plattsburgh, D, Sr.

Matt Petizian, Geneseo, G, Sr.

Second Team

Nate Berke, Cortland, F, Jr.

Alex Dicarlo, Oswego, F, Sr.

Bennett Stockdale, Plattsburgh, F, Jr.

Matt Araujo, Plattsburgh, D, Gr.

Jack Ring, Plattsburgh, D, So.

Emil Norrman, Buffalo State, G, Jr.

Third Team

Connor Galloway, Brockport, F, Jr.

Joe Glamos, Buffalo State, F, So.

Shane Bull, Oswego, F, Jr.

Nick Grupp, Cortland, D, Sr.

Ryan Lieth, Potsdam, D, Sr.

Luca Durante, Cortland, G, Sr.

2023 SUNYAC All-Rookie Team

Manny Sanchez, Brockport, F

Aidan Lavalley, Buffalo State, F

Colby Seitz, Cortland, F

Dakota Zarudny, Geneseo, D

Cal Schell, Oswego, G

Eli Shiller, Plattsburgh, G