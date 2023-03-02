ACHA powerhouse Minot State to play Denver, Colorado College in exhibition games Dec. 29-30, 2023

The Minot State men’s hockey team is set to meet two NCAA Division I programs on the ice.

The Beavers, two-time ACHA national champions, have signed a deal to play at Denver and Colorado College this coming December.

Minot State, who wrapped up the regular season ranked No. 1 in the latest ACHA poll released this week, will play at Colorado College on Friday, Dec. 29, and then at Denver on Saturday, Dec. 30. Both games will be exhibition contests.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our program to play two premier teams at the highest level of collegiate hockey,” said Minot State coach Wyatt Waselenchuk, who was initially approached about the contests by Denver University, in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited for our players to experience the atmosphere and the competition. We will certainly have a challenge ahead of us, but we are going to embrace it every step of the way.

“We are honored to not only represent Minot State University, but the ACHA as a whole. I’d also like to thank coach David Carle at Denver and coach Kris Mayotte with Colorado College for putting this together.”

Minot State athletic teams frequently compete with NCAA Division I foes in sports like track and field, and in November of 2021, the Beaver men’s basketball team played an exhibition at in-state NCAA D-I foe North Dakota State, but for multi-time national champions from two different organizations – the ACHA and NCAA – to compete head-to-head provides a rare competitive opportunity.

“This is a huge step for our hockey program here at Minot State,” said Minot State sophomore forward Jay Buchholz, who is third on the Beavers this season in scoring with 38 points on 13 goals and 25 assists. “Being able to play these top Division I schools, and the opportunity to go out and compete, is something that we can learn a lot from. Who knows what kind of doors these could open for us in the future?

“It will be an unforgettable experience, and we are excited to be a part of the first two games in Beaver hockey history at the NCAA D-I level.”