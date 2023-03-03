Potsdam’s Merrill takes NEWHL player of year, Cortland’s Delacourt top rookie, Canton’s Alvarez named best goaltender

Potsdam senior forward Kaylee Merrill has been selected the 2023 NEWHL player of the year.

The honor is voted upon by the head coaches of the NEWHL.

This marks the first time in the five-year history of the league that a player from a team other than Plattsburgh has garnered the conference’s top award.

The Cardinals’ Annie Katonka captured the award in 2020 and 2022, while Melissa Sheeran was selected as the player of the year in 2018 during the NEWHL’s inaugural season. In 2019, the honor belonged to Courtney Moriarty. The NEWHL did not compete in 2020-21.

Merrill, who jumped to the All-NEWHL First Team this season after earning Second Team accolades in 2022, is still among the leaders in multiple offensive categories despite the Bears not making the playoffs this season.

The veteran team leader tops the NEWHL in goals scored (27) and points (39), and she ranks second in game-winning goals with six. Her total of 12 assists is tied for 16th in the league, while her plus-15 rating is tied for 19th.

The NEWHL also announced its two all-conference teams, rookie of the year, and goaltender of the year.

Cortland freshman defensive player Ainsley Delacourt has been selected the 2023 NEWHL rookie of the year and is one of six players to land on the NEWHL’s All-Rookie Team.

Delacourt earned the honors for being the player who received the most points during voting for the NEWHL all-rookie squad. She follows teammate Mia Hlasnick, who claimed the award in 2022.

The NEWHL All-Rookie Team is voted upon by the head coaches of the conference.

Delacourt is a key reason behind Cortland’s return trip to the NEWHL championship game on March 4 in Plattsburgh. The rookie has amassed 20 points on six goals and 14 assists so far this season and is currently tied for 14th in scoring and tied for ninth in assists. She also has a plus-13 rating.

Canton senior Sirena Alvarez is the NEWHL goaltender of the year.

The award is voted upon by the head coaches of the NEWHL.

The NEWHL goaltender of the year award is presented to the goalie who receives the most points during voting for the all-league team.

Alvarez currently ranks fourth in the NEWHL in goals-against average with a 2.52 mark, while she is fifth in save percentage with a .920 rate.

One of the major workhorses in the NEWHL, Alvarez’s 664 saves rank second in the conference and her .543 winning percentage (12-10-1 overall record) is third-best in the conference.

NEWHL All-Conference First Team

F: Sara Krauseneck (Plattsburgh)

F: Kaylee Merrill (Potsdam)

F: Mia Hlasnick (Cortland)

D: Sierra Benjamin (Plattsburgh)

D: Amanda Zenstein (Oswego)

G: Sirena Alvarez (Canton)

NEWHL All-Conference Second Team

F: Ariella Haas (Oswego)

F: Simone Bednarik (Oswego)

F: Julia Masotta (Plattsburgh)

D: Ainsley Delacourt (Cortland)

D: Mattie Norton (Plattsburgh)

G: Molly Goergen (Cortland)

NEWHL All-Rookie Team

F/D: Fanny Aneborn (Cortland)

D: Taya Balfour (Plattsburgh)

D: Ainsley Delacourt (Cortland)

F: Danika Lalonde (Canton)

D: Aizah Thompson (Plattsburgh)

F: Vanessa Willick (Buffalo State)