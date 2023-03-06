Minnesota garners 38 first-place votes, maintains No. 1 ranking in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota was idle last weekend, but the Gophers earned 38 first-place votes in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll to stay atop the rankings.

Quinnipiac, also off last weekend, stays No. 2 with the other 12 first-place votes.

Denver stays third, Michigan remains fourth, and Boston University moves up two spots to No. 5 this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 6, 2023

Harvard slips down one to No. 6, Western Michigan is up one to No. 7, St. Cloud State is down two to No. 8, Ohio State stays ninth, and Michigan Tech jumps up one to No. 10.

Just one previously-unranked team is in the poll this week as RIT comes in at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, five others received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.