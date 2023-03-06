Saint Michael’s standout Ciancio earns NE10 Elite 24 Award as athlete with highest GPA playing at finals site

Saint Michael’s sophomore David Ciancio was introduced as the winner of the Northeast-10 Conference Elite 24 Award on Saturday following his team’s NE10 championship title game at Saint Anselm.

The Elite 24 Award honors the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at a finals site.

A business administration and accounting double major, Ciancio holds a 3.867 GPA. He is the second Saint Michael’s student-athlete to land Elite 24 since it was established for the 2018-19 school year.

In two seasons on the Purple Knight blue line, Ciancio has eight goals, 17 assists and 70 blocks in 46 games, going plus-9. He turned in career highs nearly across the board this season, with five goals, 12 helpers and a team-high 49 blocks. Ciancio finished plus-3.

He has landed on the NE10 academic honor roll each semester.