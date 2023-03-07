North Dakota’s Blake earns unanimous selection to 2022-23 NCHC all-rookie team

With the regular season in the books, the NCHC unveiled its 2022-23 all-rookie team on Tuesday, with five different teams represented on the six-man squad.

North Dakota’s Jackson Blake was a unanimous selection to the All-Rookie Team, earning all 15 possible first-team votes for 45 points.

Voting was conducted by the eight head coaches at each school and eight media members, one covering each member school. Coaches and media voted for six forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders, awarding first-team votes for six players (three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender) and second-team votes for the other six selections. Three points were awarded for a first-team vote while one point was awarded for a second-team vote, with the most points at each position earning the honors.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players, making 15 first-place votes (45 points) the maximum a player can receive.

The NCHC will announce its all-conference teams on Wednesday and its individual award finalists on Thursday. Individual award winners will be announced at the annual NCHC awards celebration in Saint Paul, Minn., on March 16 on the eve of the 2023 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

2022-23 NCHC All-Rookie Team

F: Jackson Blake, North Dakota – 45 points (15 first-team votes)

F: Ryan McAllister, Western Michigan – 43 (14)

F: Ben Steeves, Minnesota Duluth – 39 (12)

D: Joaquim Lemay, Omaha – 37 (11)

D: Jacob Guevin, Omaha – 35 (11)

G: Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College – 36 (10)