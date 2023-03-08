Boston University’s Hutson named to Hockey East all-rookie team, claims conference scoring crown, three stars award

Hockey East announced Wednesday the 2022-23 all-rookie team and six other season-long awards as voted on by the men’s league’s 11 head coaches.

The awards come as part of the celebration of the 38th annual Hockey East tournament, which begins tonight.

The all-rookie team consists of seven players, including three unanimous selections in Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson, Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier, and UConn forward Matthew Wood. The team is rounded out by Northeastern defenseman Hunter McDonald and forwards Kenny Connors (Massachusetts), Ryan Greene (Boston University), and Cam Lund (Northeastern).

Also recognized were a pair of Northeastern players for their defensive abilities, as McDonald has been named Hockey East’s best defensive defenseman while sophomore Justin Hryckowian was voted best defensive forward.

Two statistical awards have been formally announced, both awarded to Hutson, the first-ever defenseman to claim the Hockey East scoring champion crown, posting 34 points on nine goals and 25 assists. He was also honored with the three stars award as he compiled the highest total number of points earned when named a first, second, or third star of the game in Hockey East games.

Hockey East’s two sportsmanship awards have been bestowed upon UConn junior forward Hudson Schandor, who will be presented with the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, given by the league to one player who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship, on and off the ice.

New Hampshire has been acknowledged with the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award for accruing the fewest average penalty minutes per Hockey East game.

Hockey East will announce the 2022-23 all-star teams on Friday, with finalists for the player, rookie, and coach of the year awards on Monday.