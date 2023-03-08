This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Down to final four in conference postseason with semifinals on tap this weekend

And then there were four in the quest for the Riley Cup.

Last weekend’s Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals saw three of the four series go the distance, with two lower seeds advancing:

– Rochester Institute of Technology swept Mercyhurst in a pair of tight games. The Tigers got the game-winner from Adam Jeffery on Friday with just 1:35 left in regulation and ended the Lakers’ upset bid with a 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday. Defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro’s 13th goal of the season was the game winner.

Here's our radio call of the game-winning goal by Gianfranco Cassaro in overtime to advance @RITMHKY to the semifinals in @Atlantic_Hockey. Thanks to @RIT_SportsZone and @RITathletics for the video. pic.twitter.com/6WXWYtX7I8 — RIT Hockey Radio 🏒📻 (@rithockeyradio) March 5, 2023

– American International saw its quest for a fourth straight Atlantic Hockey title end in a 4-3 overtime loss to Holy Cross in the deciding Game 3 on Sunday. Liam McLinskey scored his second of the game with 1:14 left in the extra frame to send the Crusaders on to the semifinals.

– Canisius shut out Army West Point 3-0 in the deciding game behind 29 saves from Jacob Barczewski, who allowed just three goals in the three-game series.

Deflections are no problem for Barzo as he keeps us scoreless late in the first 0-0 #Griffs pic.twitter.com/jpGmsaO3ae — Canisius Hockey (@GriffsHockey) March 5, 2023

– Niagara upset Sacred Heart 7-3 on Sunday evening in the deciding Game Three of that series. After the Pioneers took a 1-0 series lead with a 3-1 victory on Friday, Niagara posted 4-1 and 7-3 wins to take the series. Niagara’s Carter Randklev factored in five of NU’s seven goals on Sunday (two goals, three assists).

Interesting enough, last season the No. 1, No. 4, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds advanced to the semifinals. This year? Exactly the same.

Previewing the semifinals

For the first time, the semifinal round is a best-of-three series, played on campus. The action kicks off on Friday.

No. 7 Holy Cross at No. 1 RIT

Holy Cross is back in the semifinals for the first time since 2011. RIT made it as far as the semis last season, losing to Air Force in Utica. The Tigers are the only team returning to the semifinals this year as Mercyhurst, Air Force and AIC are all out.

The Crusaders and Tigers are 4-4 all-time in the postseason. RIT leads the all-time series 37-19-8, including winning three of four meetings this season.

No. 6 Niagara at No. 4 Canisius

This series adds luster to one of the best rivalries in college hockey, with the two Buffalo area teams meeting for the 69h time on Friday. Canisius holds a 31-30-7 all-time advantage, including 6-3 in the postseason. The teams met in the semifinal round back in 2013, when the Golden Griffins upset the Purple Eagles, 5-3. Both teams made the NCAA tournament that year, the only time Atlantic Hockey has gotten two teams in.

The teams split a pair of games in the regular season, each winning by a 5-2 score.

Awards season, Part II

It’s time to look at our choices for all-league:

Atlantic Hockey First Team

F Blake Bennett, Sr., AIC

F Keaton Mastrodonato, Sr., Canisius

F Carter Wilkie, So., RIT

D Gianfranco Cassaro, Sr., RIT

D Luke Rowe, Jr., Air Force

G Jarrett Fiske, Sr., AIC

Atlantic Hockey Second Team

F Joey Baez, So., Army West Point

F Matt Esposito, Gr., Mercyhurst

F Max Itagaki, Fr., Army West Point

D Anthony Firriolo, Sr., Army West Point

D Brandon Koch Sr., Air Force

G Jacob Barczewski, Sr.,Canisius

Atlantic Hockey Third Team

F Ryan Miotto, Sr., Canisius

F Jack Ricketts, Jr., Holy Cross

F Neil Shea, Sr., Sacred Heart

D Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Jr., RIT

D Brian Kramer, Jr., AIC

G Tommy Scarfone, So., RIT