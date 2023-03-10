Northeastern’s Levi named Hockey East goalie of year, conference also announces trio of 2022-23 all-star teams

Hockey East has announced its 2022-23 men’s all-star teams as voted by the league’s 11 head coaches.

The first team is highlighted by two unanimous selections in Northeastern junior goaltender Devon Levi and Boston University freshman defenseman Lane Hutson. Joining the pair are defenseman Domenick Fensore (Boston University) and forwards Matt Brown (Boston University), Alex Jefferies (Merrimack) and Aidan McDonough (Northeastern).

Levi was also named goaltender of the year, the second straight year he has been so honored.

Named to the second team are goaltenders Victor Ostman (Maine), a pair of Massachusetts defensemen Scott Morrow and Ryan Ufko, and forwards Lynden Breen (Maine), Justin Hryckowian (Northeastern) and Ryan Tverberg (UConn).

Getting nods on the third team are goaltenders Gustavs Davis Grigals (UMass Lowell) and Hugo Ollas (Merrimack), defenders Max Crozier (Providence) and Jon McDonald (UMass Lowell), and forwards Cutter Gauthier (Boston College), Parker Ford (Providence), and Wilmer Skoog (Boston University).

Hockey East will announce finalists for the player, rookie, and coach of the year awards on Monday.