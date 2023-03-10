USCHO Edge hosts Jim Connelly, Dan Rubin, and Ed Trefzger pick out five games among top 20 D-I college hockey teams, looking at money lines and over/under as well as a further analysis of the matchups. We also discuss prop bets and futures.

This week’s Friday games:

North Dakota (-105) at Omaha (-125); over/under 6

Minnesota Duluth (+170) at St. Cloud State (-210); o/u 6

Colorado College (+290) at Western Michigan (-350) o/u 5.5

Saturday:

Michigan State (+250) at Minnesota (-320); o/u 6

Ohio State (+135) at Michigan (-165); o/u 6

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.