Minnesota Duluth blueliner Kaiser inks with Blackhawks, forgoes senior season with Bulldogs

Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In signing the NHL deal, Kaiser gives up his senior season with the Bulldogs.

Kaiser was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round (81st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. A native of Andover, Minn., Kaiser compiled 52 points on seven goals and 45 assists in 97 games with UMD.

In 35 games this past season, Kaiser set career highs in goals, assists and points as he registered five goals and 18 assists for 23 points.