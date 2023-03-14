CCHA announces all-conference first, second teams for 2022-23 campaign with Michigan Tech, Minnesota State each boasting three players each

The CCHA has announced the 2022-23 all-CCHA first and second teams.

Six players from four different programs have been recognized on the first team, while six players from six different programs have been recognized in the second team.

Forwards Ryland Mosley (Michigan Tech), David Silye (Minnesota State) and Austen Swankler (Bowling Green) are joined by defensemen Jake Livingstone (Minnesota State) and Elias Rosén (Bemidji State) and goaltender Blake Pietila (Michigan Tech) on the first team.

Forwards Louis Boudon (Lake Superior State), Nathan Burke (Bowling Green) and Andre Ghantous (Northern Michigan) were named to the squad, along with defensemen Akito Hirose (Minnesota State) and Brett Thorne (Michigan Tech) and goaltender Mattias Sholl (Bemidji State) on the second team.

The league’s major awards will be announced tomorrow and Thursday, beginning with rookie of the year, defenseman of the year, goaltender of the year, and forward of the year Wednesday. The following day, coach of the year and player of the year will be revealed.