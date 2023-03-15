Maple Leafs sign UConn’s Tverberg, who gives up senior season with Huskies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed UConn junior forward Ryan Tverberg to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2023-24 season.

Tverberg will report to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on a professional tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 season and the Calder Cup playoffs.

The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., just wrapped up his junior season in Storrs where he played in 35 games, scoring 15 goals with 15 assists for 30 points.

Over his three-year career, Tverberg appeared in 85 games, scoring 33 goals with 36 assists for 69 points.

Tverberg was originally drafted by the Maple Leafs in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.