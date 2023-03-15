Atlantic Hockey hands out 2022-23 awards, including RIT’s Wilkie as top player, AIC’s Fiske as goalie champ, Army West Point’s Itagaki as best rookie

Atlantic Hockey has announced its 2022-23 regular-season awards – player of the year, rookie of the year, coach of the year, best defenseman, best defensive forward, scoring champion, goaltending champion, individual sportsmanship award and team sportsmanship award.

Honorees this year include four from Atlantic Hockey regular-season champion RIT – forward Carter Wilkie (player of the year), defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata (best defenseman), forward Cody Laskosky (best defensive forward) and Wayne Wilson (coach of the year).

They are joined by Army West Point’s Max Itagaki (rookie of the year), Mercyhurst’s Eric Esposito (scoring champion), AIC’s Jarrett Fiske (goaltending champion) and Sacred Heart’s Braeden Tuck (individual sportsmanship award).

The Pioneers were honored with the lone team award as the AHA’s team sportsmanship award recipient.