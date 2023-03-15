Mercyhurst’s Briere allegedly caught on video pushing wheelchair down stairs; university releases statement

By
-
BRIERE

On March 14, a Twitter post from @juliazukowski allegedly shows Mercyhurst hockey player Carson Briere at an undisclosed location pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

Later that day, Mercyhurst released a statement.

Briere was previously dismissed from the Arizona State hockey team in 2019 for violating team rules.

