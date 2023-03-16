Boston College’s Nesterenko forgoes senior season, signs NHL contract with Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Boston College junior forward Nikita Nesterenko to a two-year, entry-level contract through the 2023-24 NHL season.

Nesterenko, who will report to Anaheim, gives up his senior season with the Eagles in signing the NHL deal.

Nesterenko scored 13 goals and added 21 assists for 34 points in 36 games with Boston College this season, setting single-season career highs in points, goals and assists.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Nesterenko was acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg on Mar. 3, 2023.

In 93 career games with Boston College, Nesterenko collected 28 goals and 49 assists for 77 points with a plus-25 rating, and was the 2021 Hockey East rookie of the year.

He was originally selected by Minnesota in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.