Aurora point producer Matson named winner of 2023 Laura Hurd Award as top player in women’s Division III college hockey

Darci Matson, a sophomore forward from Aurora, is the recipient of the 2023 Laura Hurd Award.

The award, voted on by the nation’s Division III head coaches, is presented to the best player at the NCAA women’s Division III level. Matson is the first player from Aurora to be so honored.

In the 2022-23 season, Matson finished with 31 goals and 34 assists for 65 points and surpassed the 100-point plateau in just her second collegiate season. In two seasons, she has compiled 105 points with 54 goals and 51 assists. She is the Division III leader in points, while also leading in points per game with 2.41, assists (34), assists per game (1.26) and is tied as the leader in goals per game (1.15) and is second overall with the 31 goals scored. She was named an AHCA First Team All-American on Thursday as well.

In helping Aurora to a record of 21-5-1, Matson was the 2022-23 NCHA player of the year and all-conference, just one season after earning freshman of the year and all-conference recognition in 2021-22. She also earned AHCA Second Team All-American recognition as a freshman.

The runner-up for this year’s Hurd Award is Ann-Frederique Guay, a senior forward at Norwich.

The award is named in honor of former Elmira star Laura Hurd, who died in a car accident shortly after graduation. Hurd was a four-time All-American who led Elmira to victory in the first NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey championship.