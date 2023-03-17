Northeastern goaltender Levi signs NHL deal with Sabres, forgoes senior season with Huskies

Northeastern junior goalie Devon Levi has signed an entry-level contract with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

In signing the deal, Levi gives up his senior season with Northeastern.

Levi appeared in 34 games for the Huskies this season, and the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, native started in 23 Hockey East games for the Huskies. He posted a 14-6-3 record, making 753 saves, a league-high, and allowing 42 goals (1.81 GAA, .947 SV%; both league highs). He posted six shutouts in conference play (first in Hockey East).

He finishes his collegiate career appearing in 66 games. His .942 save percentage and a 1.90 GAA are first in program history. Levi has also notched his name in the Northeastern record books as his 16 career shutouts set the Northeastern record, passing former goaltender Chris Rawlings (2009-13).

Levi also holds the single-season shutout record for Northeastern (six). His 28 career wins are sixth overall in Northeastern program history.

He helped Northeastern to the 2023 Beanpot title, where he won tournament MVP and the Eberly award for best tournament save percentage.

Additionally, he helped claim the program’s first-ever Hockey East regular-season championship and a berth to the 2022 NCAA tournament.

This season, he was the recipient of the 2023 Hockey East player of the year award, the Hockey East goaltender of the year, and is a first team all-star. He was also named a finalist for the 2023 Mike Richter award and was named a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial award.

Levi was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (220th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft and later had his rights traded to the Sabres on July 24, 2021.