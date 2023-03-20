Monday 10: NCAA’s Sweet 16 gear up for battle to decide college hockey’s national championship

Each week, USCHO.com will pick the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature.

1. And then there were 16

At long last, the field for this year’s Division I men’s tournament was released, and as expected the Minnesota Golden Gophers are the overall top seed for the first time since 2014. Their first-round opponent will be Atlantic Hockey champ Canisius in Fargo, N.D., on Thursday.

2. Michigan upsets Minnesota for Big Ten title

Michigan rallied from a pair of deficits to repeat as Big Ten Champions with a 4-3 win at Minnesota.

“We always get preached to that a good defense is a good offense,” said Michigan’s Adam Fantilli, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. “So we tried to take it to them in that sense and tried to keep them behind their feet as much as possible.”

The Wolverines will open NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Allentown (Pa.) regional when they play ECAC champ Colgate on Friday.

3. Hutson brothers lift BU to OT wins in Hockey East

Boston University’s Quinn Hutson was the hero Friday night in the Terrier’s 2-1 overtime Hockey East semifinal win over Providence at TD Garden, scoring the winning goal at 10:52 of the extra frame.

Not to be outdone, Hutson’s younger brother Lane (a Hobey Bakerdid the same thing the next night, sending the game winner into the net less than two minutes into overtime for a 3-2 win over Merrimack in the championship game. It was the Terrier’s 10th Hockey East title.

BU will face Western Michigan on Thursday in Manchester, N.H.

4. SCSU is NCHC tourney champs

St. Cloud State claimed its second NCHC playoff title with a 3-0 win over Colorado College Saturday in St. Paul, Minn. After a mid-January sweep over Denver was followed by an 0-3-3 stretch, the Huskies have won four of their last five games and six of their last nine.

“I say we’re playing pretty darn good right now,” said SCSU coach Brett Larson. “They fought through a lot.”

St. Cloud drew Minnesota State in the first round, they go at it Friday in Fargo.

5. Late comeback lifts Minnesota State in CCHA

Minnesota State erased a late two-goal deficit in the final three minutes of to force overtime and eventually win their second-straight Mason Cup, 3-2, over Northern Michigan. Zach Krajnik scored to end it 1:08 into the extra session.

“Crazy things happen in this building,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I’m glad we were able to play this game at home, because to me that makes the difference.”

6. Colgate pastes Harvard for ECAC crown

Colgate returned to the peak of ECAC Hockey Saturday night, brushing off Harvard 3-2 to claim its first Whitelaw Cup since 1990 and make the NCAA tournament.

The Raiders got out to a quick 2-0 lead thanks to brothers Colton and Alex Young and added the eventual game winner in the second period en route to the win.

“Somebody along the way said good things come to those who wait,” coach Don Vaughan said. “Well, it’s been 30 years for me, so I’m really thrilled to be in this position with a championship going back to Colgate and our great fans.”

7. Canisius is king of Atlantic Hockey

Nick Bowman’s goal at 17:59 of the second period and Jacob Barczewski’s 24-save shutout were the difference as Canisius defeated Holy Cross 3-0 for its second Atlantic Hockey championship in program history.

“It was an unbelievable hockey game,” said Canisius coach Trevor Large. “It took everybody; it took everything we had.”

8. Quinnipiac is No. 1 in Bridgeport

Quinnipiac will have to shake off a disappointing finish in the ECAC tournament as it begins the quest for its first NCAA championship.

The Bobcats fell in overtime to eventual league champ Colgate in the conference semifinals.

“It’s probably our worst game of the year,” coach Rand Pecknold said. “It’s the wrong time to do it, but it happens.”

For Quinnipiac, its tournament journey kicks off in its own back yard on Friday when it faces Merrimack in Bridgeport, Conn.

9. Denver is top seed in Manchester

The defending national champion has a long road ahead — literally, as the Pioneers have the longest way to travel of any team in the field. Denver will go to SNHU Arena in Manchester to take on Cornell.

10. Top 10 Hobey finalists announced

The 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award were announced last week. They are, in random order: Lane Hutson of BU, Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies of Minnesota, Collin Graf and Yaniv Perets of Quinnipiac, Blake Pietila of Michigan Tech, Adam Fantilli of Michigan, Devon Levi of Northeastern, Jason Polin of Western Michigan and Sean Farrell of Harvard.

Three finalists will be announced on March 30 and the winner will be announced on April 7 live on the NHL Network and streamed on the Hobey Baker website at 6 p.m. Eastern.