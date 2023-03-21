Can you pick the perfect bracket? Join the USCHO Bracket Challenge to find out!

Join the thousands of college hockey fans who are all trying to prove that they can perfectly predict the winners of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I ice hockey championship.

The USCHO Bracket Challenge gives our loyal readers the chance to make their own predictions, set up groups to compete against friends and win prizes if your bracket ends up being one of the top among all of the entrants.

All entries must be completed and entered by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, prior to the start of the tournament’s opening game.

To enter, click here.

To view the entire NCAA bracket, including game times and television coverage, click here.