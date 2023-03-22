Previewing the 2023 NCAA hockey tournament, Manchester Regional: Denver, Boston University, Western Michigan, Cornell

MANCHESTER REGIONAL

When: Thursday, March 23 & Saturday, March 25

Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H.

Matchups (all times Eastern): Boston University vs. Western Michigan, March 23, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Denver vs. Cornell, March 23, 5:30 p.m., ESPNews; championship, March 25, 4 p.m., ESPNU

1. DENVER

How they got here: At-large bid

Overall season record: 30-9-0

Top players: F Massimo Rizzo (17-29-46), F Carter Mazur (22-15-37), D Mike Benning (13-21-34), G Magnus Chrona (22-8-0, 2.19 GAA, .915 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: One bets against this Denver team at one’s own risk. Sure, the Pioneers lost in the NCHC semifinals to state rival Colorado College, but the Tigers had maybe the best goalie in the conference, and Denver’s loaded everywhere. Don’t be at all surprised if DU makes the Frozen Four again, or even wins the Pioneers’ 10th national title and second in as many years.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: Cornell had to get hot at the right time just to get to this point, and the Big Red won’t be an easy out. If Denver gets past them, one of a couple high-powered offenses awaits in either Western Michigan or Boston University. This regional could see a bunch of goals.

2. BOSTON UNIVERSITY

How they got here: Won Hockey East tournament

Overall season record: 27-10-0

Top players: D Domenick Fensore (9-19-28), D Lane Hutson (14-33-47), F Wilmer Skoog (14-15-29), G Drew Commesso (22-7-0, 2.51 GAA, .912 SV%), F Matt Brown (15-29-44).

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Manchester has been “ManchVegas” for the Terriers. In two NCAA appearances in New Hampshire’s largest and most glamorous city (2009 and 2015), Boston University has advanced to the Frozen Four each time, winning it all in 2009. Denver and Cornell are both 0-1 all-time in Manchester while Western Michigan has never played a tournament game there.

Why they will not advance to the Frozen Four: BU is a middling 4-4-0 in games against the tournament field this season.

3. WESTERN MICHIGAN

How they got here: At-large bid

Overall season record: 23-14-1

Top players: F Ryan McAllister (13-35-48), F Jason Polin (29-17-46), D Zak Galambos (11-18-29), G Cameron Rowe (22-13-1, 2.45 GAA, .907 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Polin and McAllister could’ve both made the NCHC’s All-Conference first team, and Broncos coach Pat Ferschweiler will have his team more than ready for its second NCAA tournament appearance since he took over last season. After reaching last season’s Northeast Regional final, WMU will look to go one step further this time.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: This Western team can outscore anybody, but so can Boston University, the Broncos’ first-round opponent. The country’s fourth (BU) and fifth-best (WMU) offenses should make for a very fun game, and it’s just as possible the Broncos don’t get out of that game than they might against either Denver or Cornell.

4. CORNELL

How they got here: At-large bid

Overall season record: 20-10-2

Top players: F Gabriel Seger (7-22-29), F Ben Berard (10-17-27), F Max Andreev (6-15-21), D Sam Malinski (8-18-26), G Ian Shane (19-9-1, 1.76 GAA, .913 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Cornell could have been a No. 2 seed in the national tournament if it won the ECAC Tournament, but a 1-0 overtime loss to Harvard sent the Big Red into the tournament as arguably the best No. 4 seed in the national field. Nobody is going to jump off the roster, but the team was strong down the stretch because of its depth, its defending, its older and experienced roster, and a goaltender that didn’t allow more than one goal in each of his last six starts.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: The overtime loss to Harvard aside, Cornell lost both ends of its last home weekend of the year and couldn’t get past Colgate in the second leg of a travel partner home-and-home. As a result, even though Denver has to travel across the country, Manchester is the Group of Death regional with Boston University and Western Michigan, both of which boast better overall bona fides than the third-place ECAC team.