Harvard scorer Coronato leaves Crimson after two seasons, inks NHL deal with Calgary

The Calgary Flames announced Sunday the signing of Harvard sophomore forward Matthew Coronato to a three-year, entry-level contract.

In signing the NHL contract, Coronato foregoes his remaining two years of eligibility with the Crimson.

A Greenlawn, N.Y., native, Coronato netted 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points in 34 games this season.

Overall, Coronato tallied 38 goals and 34 assists for 72 points over 68 games with Harvard.

The Flames selected Coronato in the first round (13th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.