Hirose leaves Minnesota State back end after three seasons, inks NHL contract with Canucks

By
-
Akito Hirose was a consistent contributor in his three seasons from the Minnesota State back end (photo: Terry Ballard).

Minnesota State junior defenseman Akito Hirose has signed with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks.

In signing the NHL deal, Hirose foregoes his senior year in Mankato, Minn.

This past season, Hirose finished the season with four goals and 23 assists for 27 points. Additionally, he was a second team all-CCHA member.

Hirose, who appeared in 104 games with the Mavericks, finishes his career with seven goals and 61 assists for 68 career points to go with a plus-53 rating.

During his time as Maverick, Hirose was a part of teams that went 85-24-2, played on three MacNaughton Cup championship teams, two Mason Cup championship teams, qualified for three NCAA tournaments, two Frozen Fours, and earned one trip to the national championship game.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here