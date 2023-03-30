Minnesota State’s Livingstone signs NHL deal with Predators, foregoes senior year with Mavericks

Minnesota State junior defenseman Jake Livingstone has signed with the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

Livingstone gives up his senior season with the Mavericks.

This past year, Livingstone, who was a first team all-CCHA member and the league’s defenseman of the year (an award he also won in 2022), tallied eight goals and 27 assists for 35 points. Livingstone’s 27 assists lead the team, while the 35 points was the second highest total on the team.

As a Maverick, the native of Creston, B.C., appeared in 111 games, scoring 21 goals and passing out 59 assists for 80 career points. Additionally, he blocked 129 shots, including a career-high 53 this season.

During his time as a Maverick, Livingstone was a part of teams that went 85-24-2, played on three MacNaughton Cup championship teams, two Mason Cup championship teams, qualified for three NCAA tournaments, two Frozen Fours, and earned one trip to the national championship game.