Salve Regina men’s, women’s hockey teams to join NEHC, starting with 2024-25 season

The NEHC announced Thursday the addition of Salve Regina as the league’s newest member.

Both the men’s and women’s hockey teams at Salve will join the conference and begin league play during the 2024-25 season.

“The NEHC is excited to welcome Salve Regina University as the league’s newest member,” stated NEHC commissioner Katie Boldvich in a statement. “The Seahawks have long shown their stability and success in the ice hockey community. Their commitment to the growth of the sport, overarching goals as a department and geographic footprint made them an ideal member for the conference. I look forward to working with Sean Sullivan, (men’s) Coach (Zech) Klann and (women’s) Coach (David) Lun as we continue to move our league forward. ”

Salve Regina athletic director Sean Sullivan said the move to the NEHC marks a visible commitment to the continued growth of the Seahawks’ two hockey programs.

“By joining one of the premier hockey conferences in the country, Salve Regina ice hockey student-athletes will now be challenged by and benefit from playing against other Division III programs of the highest caliber,” Sullivan said. “Our hockey partners in the CCC have prepared us well and we are ready to step up our dedication to hockey even further. We are thrilled about the prospects of what the 2024-25 season and beyond will bring to Newport.”

Salve’s men’s team, two-time CCC regular-season champions (2018-19 and 2017-18) recently concluded the 2022-23 season with a 15-10-1 overall record. Qualifying as the fourth seed in the conference championship tournament, the Seahawks advanced following a 5-2 win over Western New England before being eliminated in the semifinals 5-4 by the top seed, Endicott.

“This is an exciting time for the future of the Salve men’s ice hockey program,” said Salve Regina men’s coach Zech Klann. “We are very happy to be joining the NEHC and the strong traditions within the conference. We look forward to competing alongside these well-established programs.”

Salve’s women’s team has been competing at the Division III level for 20 years and recently concluded its 2022-23 season with an 11-13 overall record.

“We are excited to be joining the NEHC for the 2024-2025 season,” said David Lun, head coach of the women’s team. “Its prestige and level of competition precedes itself. Salve’s women’s hockey program is poised to re-establish itself and this move to the NEHC is a significant step to bolster that process. In addition, it demonstrates a commitment from the University to support its hockey programs for future success.”

Both the Seahawks men and women will compete in the CCC during the 2023-24 season before transitioning to NEHC play in 2024-25. The NEHC has also announced the addition of Albertus Magnus to the league for the 2024-25 season. The conference currently sits at 11 members in both the men’s and women’s divisions.