Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2022-23 All-USCHO Teams

Elven different programs are represented on the All-USCHO Women’s Division I teams this year. Wisconsin leads the way with four players on the list. Ohio State, Minnesota and Colgate each had three players honored, while Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern, Penn State and Yale each had two players make the lists.

First Team

F: Danielle Serdachny – Colgate

F: Taylor Heise – Minnesota

F: Alina Müller – Northeastern

D: Sophie Jaques, Sr – Ohio State

D: KK Harvey – Wisconsin

G: Emma Soderberg – Minnesota Duluth

Second Team

F: Grace Zumwinkle – Minnesota

F: Elle Hartje – Yale

F: Emma Maltais – Ohio State

D: Ally Simpson – Colgate

D: Ashton Bell – Minnesota Duluth

G: Pia Dukarich – Yale

Third Team

F: Kalty Kaltounkova – Colgate

F: Kiara Zanon – Penn State

F: Casey O’Brien – Wisconsin

D: Nicole LaMantia – Wisconsin

D: Stephanie Markowski – Clarkson

G: Gwyn Philips – Northeastern

Rookie Team

F: Kirsten Simms – Wisconsin

F: Tessa Janecke – Penn State

F:Alexis Petford – Stonehill

D: KK Harvey – Wisconsin

D: Nelli Laitenen – Minnesota

G: Jill Hertl – Franklin Pierce