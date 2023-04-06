Penalties prove costly in Boston University’s Frozen Four loss

TAMPA, Fla. — During Boston University’s nine-game winning streak heading into its national semifinal against Minnesota, the Terriers had given up a total of two power-play goals.

In Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Golden Gophers, BU allowed three power-play goals on seven attempts, including the first three goals of the game for Minnesota. The third was the game-winner by Luke Mittelstadt 1:40 into the third period.

“You can’t give that team seven power plays,” said Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo. “That’s not winning hockey for us. Not taking anything away from Minnesota. They’re probably the best team we’ve seen this year.”

“I think just discipline caught up to us there,” said BU senior captain Domenick Fensore. “You give that team that many power plays (and) they’re going to score. They’re a good team.”

Boston University had given opponents more than five power plays in a game just four times this season. The last time BU allowed an opponent seven or more man advantages was back on Oct. 14 in a 9-2 loss to Michigan, when the Wolverines scored three power-play goals.

“Just gave them too many power plays,” said senior forward Jay O’Brien. “And a little too much time and space.”

The Terriers faced two consecutive 5-on-3 kills and almost killed off both leading up to Mittelstadt’s goal. BU had erased the first penalty but surrendered the game-winner shortly after.

“The guy made a nice shot there,” said Pandolfo. “It would have been nice, the game might be different if we end up killing that. I don’t know what it was, 12 seconds (left) on that kill. And maybe it would have been different. But that’s how it goes.”

Mittelstadt, who came into the game with three goals on the season, tacked on his second of the contest about two minutes later, this time an even-strength tally.

But it was the power play that was ultimately the difference for the Gophers.

“Three (power play) goals tonight,” said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko. “And Luke Mittelstadt is a heck of a player. Great job tonight, Luke. And then we got our chances and we finished this thing.”