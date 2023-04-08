USCHO Frozen Four Live! Saturday edition: Listen to a replay

USCHO podcasts are going on the road, and you can join us for live broadcasts during the 2023 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.

USCHO Frozen Four Live! with Ed Trefzger, Jim Connelly and Derek Schooley will have live events featuring special guests and giveaways four days at Harpoon Harry’s Crab House, 225 S. Franklin St., near Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Saturday’s guests included:

Don Lucia, CCHA commissioner

Dave Fischer, senior director of communications at USA Hockey

Steve Hagwell, ECAC commissioner

Red Berenson, Big Ten special advisor for hockey

Steve Piotrowski, Big Ten supervisor of officials and form NCAA ice hockey rules secretary

And we’ll preview Saturday’s championship game.

Listen to a replay:

If you won’t be in Tampa, check out the podcast from wherever you are on our site, on Apple Podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

