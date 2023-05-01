Wisconsin hires former Minnesota State director of hockey operations Regner for similar role with Badgers

Luke Regner, a 2017 Wisconsin graduate, is returning to Madison as the men’s hockey director of hockey operations.

“We are excited to add Luke to our men’s hockey family,” Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings said in a statement. “He brings a depth of experience at his position and the passion of what it is to be a Badger.”

Regner spent the past four seasons in a similar role with Minnesota State men’s hockey under Hastings.

Among Regner’s duties at MSU, he coordinated team travel and community relations, while also doing video game breakdown and pre-scouting of opponents.

While a student at Wisconsin, Regner spent four seasons helping with men’s hockey in various capacities, including video, recruiting and statistics. He also helped as a video assistant for UW football.

After graduating from UW, Regner worked as hockey operations coordinator at Robert Morris for two years before moving on to Minnesota State.