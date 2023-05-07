Former UMass Lowell, Quinnipiac goalie, 2005 Hockey East rookie of year Vetri passes away unexpectedly at 37

Former UMass Lowell and Quinnipiac goaltender and 2005 Hockey East rookie of the year Peter Vetri passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2023.

Vetri was 37.

He was born May 21, 1985 to Kathleen Ross Vetri and Peter J. Vetri. He was raised in Windham, N.H. He had a determined love and commitment to the game of hockey, and he began his journey of passion at Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan, N.H., followed by Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass. From there, he studied at Williams Lake High School in British Columbia where he played junior hockey for the Williams Lake Timberwolves. Upon returning home to Windham, he graduated from Salem High School.

Vetri was awarded a full athletic scholarship to play Division I hockey at UMass Lowell. He transferred to Quinnipiac for his junior year of 2007-08 and left during his senior year to pursue professional hockey in the SPHL and ECHL. Vetri played for the SPHL’s Twin City Cyclones, ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, and FHL’s Danbury Whalers.

In 2004-05, Vetri went 13-7-4 with a 2.52 GAA, .912 save percentage and two shutouts.

He then completed his college education at New Hampshire and graduated Cum Laude.

Vetri’s career in sales at Granite Telecommunications, in Quincy, Mass., spanned over 10 years. On multiple occasions, he was awarded Top Sales in his division. He loved his work and was especially proud of the opportunities Granite Telecommunications provided that gave back to the community.

He enjoyed skiing, fishing with his dad, and playing golf. His passion for hockey continued as he coached young players and was part of a men’s league.

According to his obituary, “Pete had a big personality and the ability to light up a room. He made everyone feel special. Those who knew Peter, will always remember his genuine smile, raspy voice, and grander than life personality. Loyalty, friendship, and family were what he valued most in life. Peter was an all or nothing kind of guy. When he loved, he loved hard. When you were his friend, you were his friend, forever.”

Vetri is survived by his parents, Peter and Kathleen Vetri of Franklin, N.H., his fiancé, Alexia Belkina of Quincy, Mass., his sister, Mia Landry, and her significant other, Matthew Silva, along with their two sons, Ajay Landry and Blake Silva. Ajay Landry was Peter’s nephew and also his godson, and Blake Silva, AJay’s brother, was Peter’s nephew, too.

Calling hours will be held on May 11, from 4-7 p.m., at the Carrier Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, N.H. 03087. A funeral mass will be celebrated on May 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish, 2 Searles Road, Windham, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vetri’s memory to Boston Children’s Hospital, the beneficiary of Granite Telecommunications annual Saving by Shaving event.