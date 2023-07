Niko Kovachis has been named an assistant coach with the Cortland men’s hockey team for the 2023-24 season.

Kovachis joins Cortland from Chatham, where he served as a men’s hockey assistant coach for two seasons.

A 2019 graduate and four-year player at Niagara, Kovachis was named an alternate captain in his senior year. He was also named to the all-academic team four years in a row.