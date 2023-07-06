Former Northern Michigan player, USHL, NAHL coach Brown tabbed new assistant for Western Michigan men’s hockey team

Western Michigan has announced the addition of Jared Brown as the Broncos’ new assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Brown joins the Broncos after spending the last three seasons coaching in the USHL and NAHL. He was most recently on the bench as an assistant coach for the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Prior to his stint in Cedar Rapids, Brown was the assistant general manager and assistant coach for the NAHL’s New Mexico Ice Wolves.

“I could not be more excited to add Jared Brown to our staff,” WMU head coach Pat Ferschweiler said in a statement. “Jared has an elite offensive mind that will push our players in their skill development and their scoring thoughts. I have implicit trust in Jared and his ability to make our staff and our players better.”

“I am very honored to join the staff at Western Michigan University,” Brown added. “Having the chance to join such an elite university and hockey program is an amazing opportunity for me and my wife, Emma. I am very excited to work with and learn from the entire Western Michigan hockey staff.”

Before joining the Ice Wolves staff, Brown played professionally in the United States and Europe.

He had a standout junior career for the USHL’s Lincoln Stars (2005-07) and then played four years at Northern Michigan. He also spent two years in the NAHL with the Lone Star Cavalry and Santa Fe Roadrunners (2003-05).

After his college career, Brown went on to play 11 years of professional hockey. He collected various accolades throughout his 11-year professional career, including a spot on the CHL All-Rookie team in 2011-12 with the Quad City Mallards. Additionally, he was part of the 2017-18 MAC Budapest championship team in the Erste Liga in Hungary.

Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education/fitness from Northern Michigan.