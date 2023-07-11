After six seasons as Franklin Pierce men’s hockey coach, Millerick leaves for same position at Rivier

Rivier has announced the hiring of Shaun Millerick as the new men’s hockey head coach.

Millerick takes over for Matt Keating, who coached the Raiders from 2021 to 2023.

Millerick joins Rivier from nearby Franklin Pierce where he served as the head coach of the Ravens’ NCAA Division II men’s hockey team since 2017. He comes to Rivier as the all-time leader in coaching victories (53) at Franklin Pierce.

“I would like to thank director of athletics Jonathan Harper and the entire search committee for providing me with this tremendous opportunity of leading the men’s ice hockey program at Rivier University,” said Millerick in a statement. “I am excited to build a competitive program comprised of talented and hardworking student-athletes who are relentless in the pursuit of academic and athletic success.”

Millerick takes the helm of a program that recently announced it will join the MASCAC as an affiliate member in 2024-25.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Coach Millerick to Rivier,” said Harper. “His demonstrated dedication to student-athletes as a head coach for the past six seasons will enable Shaun to take the Raiders ice hockey to new heights. We welcome him to Nashua to begin our preparation to compete in the MASCAC.”

The Northeast-10 coach of the year in 2020, Millerick oversaw the two winningest seasons in FPU history (2018-19, 2019-20) and guided the team to a league championship game appearance in 2020. He also mentored three NE-10 players of the year in his five full seasons as head coach.

“Franklin Pierce athletics will always hold a special place in my heart and I’m incredibly grateful for all the student-athletes I’ve been fortunate to coach over the last seven years,” said Millerick.

This past season, Millerick’s team picked up an NE-10 quarterfinals win over Southern New Hampshire, earning a spot in the NE-10 semifinals for just the third time in program history.

In 2019-20, Millerick’s Ravens posted a 16-12-4 record and established the team’s single-season victories record for the second-consecutive campaign. The 2018-19 season saw Franklin Pierce reach a double-digit win total for the first time.

An assistant coach for the Ravens in 2016-17, Millerick also worked within the university’s admissions office as an assistant director and assisted the baseball team prior to being named head coach.

A 2014 graduate of Becker with a degree in Business Administration, Millerick was a two-sport student-athlete for the Hawks, competing in baseball and for the men’s hockey team while captaining both squads.