Former Miami, Bowling Green director of hockey operations Spratt selected new assistant coach at Northern Michigan

The Northern Michigan hockey team has announced the hiring of Jimmy Spratt as an assistant coach ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Spratt spent the 2022-23 season with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

Previously, he spent three seasons with Miami and five seasons at Bowling Green, serving as the director of hockey operations with both teams.

Spratt is a former netminder at BGSU. playing from 2005 to 2009. Over his time as a Falcon, Spratt accumulated over 5,500 minutes of action between the pipes. Spratt totaled a 3.45 GAA and made 2,441 saves in 100 appearances with a 27-62-5 record.

He was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft.

After graduating from BGSU in 2009 with a degree in sport management, Spratt spent four seasons in the ECHL. Spratt split time with several teams during his stint as a professional, making appearances with the Toledo Walleye (2009-11, 2012-13) Las Vegas Wranglers (2009-10), Victoria Salmon Kings (2009-10), Idaho Steelheads (2011-12) and the Utah Grizzlies (2011-12). Spratt also played in the AHL in 2011-12 for the Texas Stars, making 40 saves and recording a 2.02 GAA in two appearances.