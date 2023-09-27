RIT tabbed Atlantic Hockey favorite in 2023 coaches poll, Tigers’ Wilkie chosen preseason player of year

Defending regular-season champion RIT is the winner of the 2023-24 Atlantic Hockey preseason coaches’ poll.

The Tigers earned seven of 11 possible first-place votes in balloting among AHA head coaches (coaches could not vote for their own teams) for 105 points to outdistance second-place Sacred Heart, which received two first-place votes and tallied 99 points.

AIC finished third with 90 points and one first-place vote. Last season’s AHA postseason runner-up, Holy Cross, finished fourth with 82 points and earned the remaining first-place vote.

In addition, individual preseason honors were announced. These were also voted on by conference coaches.

2023-24 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes)

1. RIT (7)/105

2. Sacred Heart (2)/99

3. AIC (1)/90

4. Holy Cross (1)/82

5. Canisius/79

6. Niagara/68

7. Army West Point/53

8. Air Force/47

9. Mercyhurst/35

10. Robert Morris/30

11. Bentley/27

Preseason Player of the Year (Votes)

Carter Wilkie, Jr., F, RIT (9)

Preseason All-Atlantic Hockey Team

F- Carter Wilkie, Jr., RIT

F- Max Itagaki, So, Army West Point

F- Jack Ricketts, Sr., Holy Cross

D- Gianfranco Cassaro, Sr., RIT

D- David Melaragni, Gr., Canisius

G- Tommy Scarfone, Jr., RIT