Augustana head coach Raboin named assistant for 2024 United States national junior team

Garrett Raboin, who is in his first season as head coach of the inaugural Augustana men’s hockey team, will serve as an assistant coach of the 2024 U.S National Junior Team.

Raboin joins the staff that is led by head coach David Carle (Denver) and assistant coaches Brett Larson (St. Cloud State), Steve Miller (Minnesota) and David Lassonde (USA Hockey), and video coach Travis Culhane (Denver).

Team USA will play in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2023 – Jan. 5, 2024, in Gothenburg, Sweden. The U.S. is in Group B alongside Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland, and will play its preliminary round games at Frölundaborg Arena.

Prior to arriving at Augustana, Raboin spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Minnesota. Prior to joining the Gophers, Raboin spent six seasons as an assistant at his alma mater, St. Cloud State.

As a player, Raboin was a two-time all-WCHA selection and led St. Cloud State to three NCAA tournament berths. He went on to play professionally in Europe for two seasons.