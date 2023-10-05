After 68 wins in Atlantic Hockey play over six seasons, Canisius gives hockey coach Large multi-year contract extension

Canisius announced on Thursday that head coach Trevor Large has agreed to a multiple-year contract extension.

Per university policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Entering his seventh season as head coach of the Golden Griffins, Large has amassed an overall record of 88-98-19 behind the Canisius bench, highlighted by a 68-66-15 record in Atlantic Hockey competition.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be the head hockey coach at Canisius for the past six seasons, (and) my family and I are truly thankful for the opportunity to be part of the Canisius community,” Large said in a statement. “I am grateful for Canisius president Steve K. Stoute and (athletic director) Bill Maher’s continued belief in what we are building within our program. I am extremely fortunate and appreciative to be surrounded by a dedicated group of student-athletes, coaches, support staff and administrators that are all committed to making Canisius hockey something everyone who wears blue and gold can be proud of. It’s a great day to be a Griff.”

The seventh head coach in school history, and the fourth at the Division I level, Large took over the reins of the Canisius program in April 2017 after serving as an assistant on former head coach Dave Smith’s staff for three seasons.

During his time on Main Street, Large has been instrumental in the program’s ascension within the AHA, helping guide the squad to five appearances in the semifinal round of the AHA tournament and two championship game appearances. He also helped the program claim its first AHA regular-season championship in 2016-17 and its second AHA tournament crown in 2022-23.

“Under Trevor’s leadership, our hockey program has enjoyed great success on the ice and in the classroom. He has also played a key role in creating an environment of excellence and engagement in our hockey program, which has fueled real enthusiasm for college hockey on our campus and in the greater Buffalo community,” Stoute said. “Trevor and his family are great examples of what it means to be a member of the Canisius University community. I am delighted to have them as part of our Golden Griffin family for the foreseeable future and we are all committed to helping shape our university’s future.”

Individually, Canisius has also thrived over the past nine seasons, with 14 players earning a total of 23 all-conference accolades. Large was influential in the arrival of Charles Williams, who became the program’s first All-American selection and first finalist for both the Hobey Baker and Mike Richter Awards during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 2022-23 season saw the Griffs claim their second Atlantic Hockey tournament crown with a 3-0 victory over Holy Cross at LECOM Harborcenter. The Griffs finished the campaign with an overall record of 20-19-3, marking the fourth time in six seasons under Large where the Griffs have posted a winning percentage .500 or better. The Griffs also recorded 20 wins in a season for the third time in the Division I era of the program and the first since 2016-17.

“Trevor has had a tremendous impact on our program and his leadership during a period of dynamic change in college athletics demonstrates his value as a head coach,” Maher said. “For all of our hockey team’s on-ice success under his guidance, Trevor has strengthened the culture and continued the legacy of Canisius hockey as a program of exceptional student-athletes who become well-rounded individuals that leave our campus and make a positive impact on our world.”