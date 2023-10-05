With Bertagna stepping down after ’23-24 season, AHCA looking to fill executive director position

The 2023-24 college hockey season will be Joe Bertagna’s last as executive director of the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA).

With that, the AHCA has created a job posting for Bertagna’s replacement.

The job is a part-time position answering to the president and board of the AHCA. The candidate must be a self-starter and preferably someone already employed in amateur hockey. The candidate must be familiar with college hockey, the workings of the NCAA and needs to stay informed of all NCAA issues of importance. The candidate must also have strong organizational and communication skills. The candidate must have his or her own office.

The executive director is the primary administrator for the AHCA. In that capacity, he or she will work with the AHCA board in general, but on a more regular basis with both the president and secretary treasurer of the AHCA. The position is complemented by a membership administrator who keeps membership records and records of dues payments.

The duties of the executive director can, to a degree, be divided into internal and external.