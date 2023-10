Canton has been accepted to join the SUNYAC as a full member beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

The school’s women’s hockey team is already part of the conference.

The move to the SUNYAC will mean the Roos will compete in conference play against schools solely from New York State.

Currently, the Canton hockey team competes as an independent and was announced as an associate member of the SUNYAC in May for the 2024-25 season.