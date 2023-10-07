SATURDAY ROUNDUP: No. 1 Boston University beats Bentley in OT; No. 6 Boston College edges No. 2 Quinnipiac in OT; St. Thomas upsets No. 8 St. Cloud in OT; No. 18 Providence beats No. 5 Michigan; Michigan State wins, dedicates Ron Mason Rink; Robert Morris returns

In one of several opening night statement games for Hockey East, the No. 1 Boston Terriers survived a comeback on the road against Bentley, winning 3-2 in overtime.

Defenseman Lane Hutson scored on a four-on-three power play at 3:12 in OT, assisted by Shane Lachance, who also assisted on Case McCarthy’s game-opening goal at 11:37 in the first.

The Terriers led 2-0 after rookie Macklin Celebrini scored his first career goal at 6:57 in the second. Bentley freshman Kolby Amici cut the Terriers’ lead in half 10 minutes later with his first career goal, and A.J. Hodges tied the game at 6:25 in the third.

Hutson and Lachance led the Terriers in scoring with two points each. Mathieu Caron gets his first win for the Terriers after transferring from Brown, stopping 21 shots. Connor Hasley made 29 saves for the Falcons.

No. 6 Boston College 2, No. 2 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)

Cutter Gauthier’s goal from Ryan Leonard at 4:51 in overtime gave the Eagles a 2-1 win over the defending championship Bobcats.

Absolutely lethal release ✂️ pic.twitter.com/WODaDJnrcc — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 8, 2023

Boston College took a 1-0 lead late into the third on Andrew Gasseau’s unassisted, shorthanded first-period goal, but freshman Mason Marcellus’ first career marker at 14:52 in the third forced the OT.

BC rookie Jacob Fowler earned his first win with 29 saves. Vinny Duplessis had 21 saves for Quinnipiac.

St. Thomas 5, No. 8 St. Cloud State 4 (OT)

At 3:52 in overtime, Ryder Donovan gave the Tommies their second lead of the game and the win, as St. Thomas outlasted State Cloud State 5-4.

The Tommies trailed for much of the game, but tying goals from Jake Braccini, Cameron Recchi, and Luke Manning kept St. Thomas in the hunt, as did Aaron Trotter’s play between the pipes. Trotter had 33 saves in the win.

No. 18 Providence 4, No. 5 Michigan 2

After surrendering the first goal of the game midway through the first period, the Friars scored four unanswered and never trailed, beating the Wolverines 4-2 in Ann Arbor.

Four different Friars registered goals and three had multipoint games. Liam Valente’s goal at 12:52 in the second was the game winner.

Friars convert on another odd-man rush as Chmelar feeds Valente and he finishes things off to give us a two-goal lead! pic.twitter.com/CLQxPNodWv — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) October 8, 2023

Josh Eernisse gave the Wolverines their only lead of the night at 10:53 in the first, and that lead last less than a minute as Nick Poisson answered for the Friars on the power play at 11:47.

Providence went up 2-1 at 8:13 in the second and took a two-goal lead into the third on Velente’s score. Bennett Schimek put the Friars up by three on an early third-period power play. Gavin Brindley gave the Wolverines a little life midway through the third.

In net for Providence, Philip Svedeback made 30 saves. Noah West had 22 in net for Michigan.

No. 9 Michigan State 5, Lake Superior State 2

The Spartans earned their first win of the season on the night that Michigan State dedicated the rink at Munn Ice Arena to legendary coach Ron Mason. Mason coached the Spartans for 23 years before becoming Michigan State’s athletic director for another six. Mason also coached the Lakers at the start of his career.

The Spartans led 3-0 before the midway point in the second period on goals from Nicolas Muller, Isaac Howard and Nash Nienhuis. Howard’s power-play goal from Muller early in the second was his first career goal for the Spartans. Nienhuis’ goal at 7:06 in the second became the game winner.

Nash Nienhuis gives the Spartans a third on the afternoon, scoring from the dot in the left circle pic.twitter.com/M2DJy41VM2 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) October 7, 2023

Tyler Williams and Harrison Roy scored for the Lakers in the second to make it a 3-2 game after two, but Red Savage and Viktor Hertig each added to the Spartans’ scoring in the third.

Freshman Trey Augustine had 29 saves for his first career win. Ethan Langenegger stopped 32 shots for the Lakers.

Bowling Green 3, Robert Morris 0

The Robert Morris Colonels took the ice for the first time since March 14, 2021, two months before the university announced that it was disbanding both the men’s and women’s hockey programs. After significant pressure, RMU reconsidered late in 2021, and both teams returned to play this weekend.

Full house for the men’s hockey home opener! 🏒📣🏡 pic.twitter.com/0pO1TjDqOZ — Robert Morris University (@RMU) October 7, 2023

The Colonels’ lost their re-debut to Bowling Green, 3-0. The Falcons scored in the first minute of play on Spencer Kersten’s first career goal for BGSU. Kersten transferred from Princeton.

Bowling Green led 2-0 after one with Dalton Norris’s power-play goal at 12:40. Ben Wozney capped the scoring for the Falcons with an empty-netter late in the third.

The Falcons outshot the Colonels 43-27. Christian Stoever registered his third career shutout for Bowling Green. In his first career appearance for Robert Morris, transfer Chad Veltri (Niagara University) made 40 saves.