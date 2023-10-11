2023-24 Big Ten Hockey Season Preview: Minnesota still looks to be top team in conference, but gap closing as rest of teams much improved

The Big Ten made big strides last season, with a 55-21-2 record in nonconference play, the best winning percentage (.718) in D-I interleague play.

From top to nearly bottom, Big Ten Hockey was a force to be reckoned with, and four of the conference’s seven teams played their way into the NCAA tournament.

As the tournament unfolded, it was clear that the path to the national championship went through the Big Ten – “through” being the operative term.

To win their first-ever national championship last April, Quinnipiac first went through Michigan in a 5-2 semifinal match before toppling Minnesota 3-2 in overtime in the title game.

The Wolverines and Golden Gophers each made their second consecutive Frozen Four appearances last season. In 2022, both teams bowed out in semifinal action.

Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said his veterans know what it takes to play the last weekend of the season.

“They’ve been to two Frozen Fours, three straight tournaments,” said Motzko with this caveat: “We’ve got to get back in the tournament.”

“That is the fight. We can talk April all we want, but we have to take care of October first. Those are the games that help set you up to get into that thing.”

Given the talent that Minnesota is returning this season, there’s little doubt that the Gophers will work their way into the NCAA tournament next March, but will they run away with the Big Ten regular season title like they did last year?

Chasing Minnesota

The Big Ten coaches voted Minnesota No. 1 in their preseason poll for one very good reason: the Golden Gophers return nearly intact the team that everyone in B1G Hockey was chasing last year. One-third of the 18 players honored by the league in preseason are Golden Gophers.

Last year, the Gophers finished Big Ten play 19 points ahead of second-place Michigan, and they did that with 10 freshmen. Nine of last year’s rookies are returning.

“That’s a third of our team that is a year older,” said Motzko. “We’re way more efficient than we were a year ago at the start. Our communication’s on. It’s kind of more lively right now because we have more of a veteran group. There’s been an uptick in our start. I hope that carries through.”

And everyone else?

While Minnesota was running away with last year’s Big Ten title, five other conference teams beat spent the season beating each other up. Four points separated second-place Michigan from Michigan State and Penn State, who tied for fifth. In between were Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Like the Gophers, the Wolverines return a veteran team loaded with talent. Picked second in the preseason poll, Michigan may also be better for having last year’s Frozen Four experience.

Coach Brandon Naurato said that the Wolverines learned a valuable lesson in their 5-2 semifinal loss to Quinnipiac. Michigan had the second-best offense nationally last season but the 43rd-best defense.

Said Naurato, “We’re trying to clean up some stuff defensively and take more pride in that and be hard away from the puck.”

Picked third in the preseason poll, Michigan State gained respect for improvements under Adam Nightingale last year. Nightingale said that the Spartans are striving to build on that progress, which saw Michigan State finish above last place for the first time in two seasons, only the second time since 2015-16.

“One of the reasons we have a little bit of momentum is that our guys improved last year,” said Nightingale. “You can feel it. It’s exciting.”

With 10 freshmen and five transfers, half the Spartan team is new.

“I think the biggest task in any sport for any coach is trying to get the group to become a team,” said Nightingale. “We really like the group. They’re a competitive group. We wanted to add some speed and we felt like we’ve added some speed.”

Picked fourth, Notre Dame also welcomes many new faces this season. While the Fighting Irish are always solid defensively, coach Jeff Jackson hopes that newcomers will add depth to offense.

“We’re going to have seven, potentially eight freshmen in the lineup,” said Jackson. “Our young guys have given us more speed and energy early on.”

Ohio State is another team with many new faces. The Buckeyes, picked to finish last, have eight freshmen and seven transfers.

“I think they’re willing to put the work in,” said OSU coach Steve Rohlik. “To me, that’s the thing I look forward to. We’re just going to get better as the year goes on. I think we’ve got to be relentless.”

Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky is looking for the Nittany Lions to build on progress they made last season after two disappointing years.

“We’re saying it’s going to be a great year,” said Gadowsky, whose Nittany Lions were picked to finish sixth. “We’re either going to put it all together and have another precedent-setting season or we’re going to prepare to have a precedent-setting season. Either way, it’s going to be good.”

Not last, perhaps, and certainly not least

Mike Hastings became Wisconsin’s head coach after Tony Granato was let go at the end of last season, and the buzz surrounding Wisconsin hockey at the start of the year is justified. Hastings has posted winning seasons everywhere he’s served as head coach.

That may be one reason why the Badgers – who’d only had two winning seasons in Granato’s seven-year tenure – were picked to finish fifth by Big Ten coaches this season.

Hastings said there is another.

“The cupboards aren’t bare here,” said Hastings. “There’s good hockey players in this program.”

Hastings is optimistic about the season.

“I see a group of young men that want to get better,” he said. “They’re willing to do the work. We’re just trying to break down some barriers on how hard they have to work to be successful every day.

“I like the group. I think that they’re willing. I also like that they’re selfless and they care about their teammates.”

MICHIGAN

HEAD COACH: Brandon Naurato (second season)

LAST SEASON: 26-12-3, 12-10-2 B1G (2nd)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Gavin Brindley (So., 12-26—38), T.J. Hughes (So., 13-23—36), Frank Nazar (So., 2-5—7), Rutger McGroarty (So., 18-21—39); D Seamus Casey (So., 8-21—29), Steven Holtz (Sr., 1-6—7), Jacob Truscott (Sr., 4-12—16)

KEY LOSSES: F Adam Fantilli (30-35—65), Mackie Samoskevich (20-23—43); D Luke Hughes (10-38—48), G Erik Portillo (25-11-2, 3.00 GAA, .908 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Nick Moldenhauer (USHL), Garrett Schifsky (USHL); D Tyler Duke (Ohio State), Marshall Warren (Boston College); G Andrew Albano (Norwich), Jacob Barczewski (Canisius)

2023-24 PREDICTION: The Wolverines were the most exciting team to watch in all of college hockey last season. Fast, high-scoring, and able to come from behind – and having to come from behind because their defense was so porous. Even without the combined 50 goals lost with the departure of Adam Fantilli and Mackie Samoskevich, Michigan returns an impressive offense. That defense, though, needs to play better end-to-end. As the season begins, three veteran goaltenders grace the roster – including two new transfers – and that may be the biggest factor in how Michigan’s season plays out.

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: 3rd

MICHIGAN STATE

HEAD COACH: Adam Nightingale (second season)

LAST SEASON:18-18-2, 10-12-2 B1G (tied 5th)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Jeremy Davidson (Jr., 10-11—21), Karsen Dorwart (So., 10-17—27), Daniel Russell (8-22—30); D Matt Basgall (So., 4-13—17), David Gucciardi (Jr., 4-6—10), Nash Nienhuis (4-15—19)

KEY LOSSES: F Jagger Joshua (13-11—34), Nicolas Muller (9-25—34); D Kole Krygier (6-10—16), Michael Underwood (1-4—5); G Dylan St. Cyr (17-18-2, 2.77 GAA, .918 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Isaac Howard (Minnesota Duluth), Owen Baker (USHL), Griffin Jurecki (USHL), Joey Larson (Northern Michigan), Reed Lebster (UMass), Gavin O’Connell (USHL), Red Savage (Miami); D James Crossman (Brown), Maxim Stbrak (USHL); G Trey Augustine (USNTDP)

2023-24 PREDICTION: I’m beginning to think that Adam Nightingale is a magician – or a talented alchemist, at the very least. Nightingale made the most of his team in his first season, significantly improving the Spartans in every aspect of play. This year, he makes the most of the portal, snagging impressive talent from a number of teams and making the most of his well-earned reputation as a developer of talent. One of Michigan State’s most exciting newcomers is freshman goaltender Trey Augustine, a Michigan native and second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings. The Spartans will be solid everywhere – and they’ll match or outwork every team they play.

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: 2nd

MINNESOTA

HEAD COACH: Bob Motzko (sixth season)

LAST SEASON: 29-10-1, 19-4-1 B1G (1st)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Bryce Brodzinski (Gr., 19-12—31), F Jaxon Nelson (Gr., 10-17—27), Rhett Pitlick (Jr., 11-14—25), Mason Nevers (Sr., 10-13—23), Jimmy Snuggerud (So., 21-29—50); D Mike Koster (Sr., 6-23—29) and Luke Mittelstadt (So., 5-16—21); G Justen Close (Gr., 26-10-1, 2.02 GAA, .927)

KEY LOSSES: F Logan Cooley (22-38—60); D Brock Faber (4-23—27), Jackson LaCombe (9-26—35)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Jimmy Clark (USHL), Nick Michel (St. John’s University), Oliver Moore (USHL); D Sam Rinzel (USHL)

2023-24 PREDICTION: The Golden Gophers return too many players from their excellent team a year ago to think that they won’t repeat their first-place Big Ten finish. In fact, they have an excellent chance of returning to the Frozen Four for their third consecutive year, especially hungry because they’re hosting in St. Paul. They return the core of the most productive and consistent offense in the NCAA last season and while the Gophers’ defense is young, it’s talented. If Minnesota doesn’t run away with the Big Ten again this season, it’ll be because other teams will have elevated their own games.

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: 1st

NOTRE DAME

HEAD COACH: Jeff Jackson (19th season)

LAST SEASON:16-16-5, 10-10-4 B1G (4th)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Justin Janicke (So., 7-7—14), Trevor Janicke (Gr., 8-14—22), Landon Slaggert (Sr., 7-6—13), D Drew Bavaro (Sr., 6-13—19), G Ryan Bischel (Gr., 16-16-4, 2.39 GAA, .931 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: F Chayse Primeau (8-15—23), Ryder Rolston (7-13—20); D Nick Leivermann (6-14—20)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Patrick Moynihan (Providence), Brennan Ali (USHL), Cole Knuble (USHL), Danny Nelson (USHL); D Paul Fischer (USHL), Ryan Siedem (Harvard)

2023-24 PREDICTION: With Ryan Bischel in net, the Fighting Irish are in every game they play. He’s that good. Notre Dame plays solid team defense in front of Bischel – every Jeff Jackson team plays solid team defense – but to make noise this season, the Irish need scoring and a bit more speed. They think they have that with solid transfers and a trio of rookie forwards, including Cole Knuble (how he didn’t go higher than the fourth round of the 2023 NHL draft is a mystery). If the Irish can score as well as they can defend this season, they’ll be in the mix at the top of the Big Ten standings.

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: 5TH

OHIO STATE

HEAD COACH: Steve Rohlik (11th season)

LAST SEASON: 21-16-3, 11-11-2 B1G (3rd)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Davis Burnside (14-7—21), Joe Dunlap (13-9—22), Steven Halliday (So., 9-32—41), Cam Thiesing (So., 15-5—20); D Scooter Brickey (Gr., 3-11—14)

KEY LOSSES: F Tate Singleton (11-16—27), Jake Wise (12-27—39), D Tyler Duke (4-8—12), Cole McWard (9-12—21), Mason Lohrei (4-28—32), G Jakub Dobes (21-16-3, 2.31 GAA, .918 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Caden Brown (Wisconsin/USHL), Sam Deckhut (USHL), Riley Hughes (Northeastern), Max Montes (USHL); D Damien Carfagna (New Hampshire), Mason Klee (RPI), Brett Johnson (North Dakota), Nathan McBrayer (USHL), Theo Wallberg (Sweden J20 SuperElit); G Logan Terness (UConn)

2023-24 PREDICTION: The Buckeyes are picked to finish last in the Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll because someone has to be picked to finish last – and because Ohio State may have a few more unanswered questions than other B1G teams do. Goaltending is the big unknown for the Buckeyes after Jakub Dobes’ departure. Even with some offensive losses, Ohio State returns real talent up front, and the Buckeyes may have made excellent use of the portal to plug some gaps. There’s talent there, but is there chemistry? That’s another question.

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: 7th

PENN STATE

HEAD COACH: Guy Gadowsky (12th season)

LAST SEASON: 22-16-1, 10-13-1 (tied 5th)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Xander Lamppa (Sr., 6-13—19), Ryan Kirwan (So., 8-9—17), Christian Sarlo (Sr., 7-10—17); D Christian Berger (Sr., 5-15—20), Jimmy Dowd (Sr., 4-15—19); G Liam Souliere (Sr., 19-15-1, 2.43 GAA, .917 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: F Ture Linden (11-18—29), Connor MacEachern (12-15—27), Connor McMenamin (9-15—24), Kevin Wall (17-14—31); D Paul DeNaples (3-7—10)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Jacques Bouquot (Vermont), Matt DeMarsico (USHL), Dane Dowiak (USHL), Aiden Fink (AJHL), Tanner Palocsik (Dartmouth)

2023-24 PREDICTION: The Nittany Lions looked like their old selves again last year, like the high-flying, risk-taking, confident team they were pre-COVID. They’re returning a good core of talented players, too, with some promising newcomers and transfers to round out their roster. If I had to guess, I’d say the Big Ten coaches picked Penn State to finish low because they’re waiting to see if the Nittany Lions can sustain that progress. I like everything about this team, from the net out. Two things may put Penn State near the bottom of the Big Ten standings this season. The first is a lack of consistency. Even if the Nittany Lions play consistently good hockey this year, they may find themselves on the wrong side of a point or two, which is all that may separate teams in the end.

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: 6th

WISCONSIN

HEAD COACH: Mike Hastings (first season)

LAST SEASON: 13-23-0, 6-18-0 (7th)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Cruz Lucius (So., 11-23—34), Mathieu De St. Phalle (Sr., 13-17—30); D Tyson Jugnauth (So., 5-10—15), Daniel Laatsch (Jr., 1-6—7); G Kyle McClellan (Sr., 3-6-0, 3.57 GAA, .883 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: D Corson Ceulemans (8-15—23), G Jared Moe (10-17-0, 3.31 GAA, .898 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Christian Fitzgerald (Minnesota State), David Silye (Minnesota State), William Whitelaw (USHL); D Brady Cleveland (USNTDP), Zach Schulz (USNTDP); G William Gramme (NAHL)

2023-24 PREDICTION: There is so much to like about this Wisconsin team. The Badgers may have had just six conference wins last season, but half of them came in their last three regular-season series, one each against Minnesota, Michigan State and Penn State, games in which they limited their opponents to a collective four goals. They also forced Michigan to come from behind in the first game of the B1G playoffs, and although they lost that game and the series, the Badgers scored nine goals in two games against the Wolverines. Now Wisconsin can build on that momentum with a coach who’s never had a losing season in his 25-year career. There are holes to fill – in net, especially – but there is talent and Wisconsin can score. I’m not betting against them.

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: 4th