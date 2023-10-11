Salem State tabs former Vikings player, assistant coach MacInnis as men’s hockey team’s new head coach

Salem State has announced that former Vikings player and assistant coach Chris Maclnnis has been named the new head men’s hockey coach.

MacInnis replaces Bill O’Neill, who retired this past summer after 42 years.

“Chris was a valuable member of the Viking community as a student-athlete and assistant coach, and we are excited to have him return to Salem State to lead the men’s ice hockey program,” said Salem State athletic director Nicolle Wood in a statement. “Chris’ experiences as a coach and an educator are a great fit for our student-athletes and staff and I expect his contributions to the athletic department will be felt immediately.”

MacInnis will become the program’s sixth head ice hockey coach all-time, and its first since 1981.

A four-year player for the Vikings, MacInnis earned all-MASCAC second team honors as a senior in 2010. A consistent and dynamic scorer, MacInnis was a part of two conference championships, and finished his career with over 100 points.

“I am very excited to be here,” MacInnis said. “I was a player here and a coach in 2015 and 2016 and to be named head coach is really special. Bill O’Neill has been a huge mentor to me personally and to be able to continue his legacy. I couldn’t think of a better place to do it.”

The Vikings won back-to-back MASCAC championships in 2015 and 2016 while MacInnis was a part of O’Neill’s coaching staff.

“I want to continue the legacy of Coach O’Neill,” said MacInnis. “We have a great group of returning players and I want to continue to build on that experience. The players are getting someone who cares passionately about Salem State hockey. As a former player and coach here, I have been a part of very successful teams. I will do the best job that I can to get the players prepared and ready to make a run at the MASCAC title.

“I think that first home game on Nov. 9 is going to be pretty special. Just being on the ice with the guys. I came by when the rink was going up… Just the excitement to be back here and start a new era of Salem State hockey is pretty special.”

MacInnis has served in various coaching, recruiting and player development roles throughout the Boston area, most recently serving as an assistant coach at the Boston Hockey Academy. He gained extensive experience in recruiting and game preparation as the hockey director at the North Shore Hockey Academy and as an assistant with the Northern Cyclones junior hockey program.

He will also serve as the facilities manager for Rockett Arena.